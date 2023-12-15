Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,068,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,789 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 530,864 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 389.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

