Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Thomasville National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 4.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $42,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

PANW stock traded up $6.54 on Friday, hitting $306.98. 2,576,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,853. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.14 and a 200-day moving average of $245.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

