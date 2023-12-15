Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.97. 2,223,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,365. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

