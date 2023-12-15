Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Jon Christianson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00.

Palomar stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

