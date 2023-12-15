Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Down 3.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.45. Approximately 112,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 182,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAM shares. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 177.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

