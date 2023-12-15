Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.13.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Up 5.9 %

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,780.00. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$662.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.2474156 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

