Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Insider Robert D. Vilsack Sells 6,500 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $158,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 0.5 %

Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 127.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 72,265 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

