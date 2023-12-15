Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
PH opened at $455.41 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $456.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.91 and a 200-day moving average of $397.44.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
