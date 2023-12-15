Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $455.41 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $456.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.91 and a 200-day moving average of $397.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.