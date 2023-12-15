Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $642.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.42 and its 200 day moving average is $556.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

