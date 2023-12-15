Parkside Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.85 and a 200 day moving average of $219.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.