Parkside Investments LLC Buys 204,211 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 865.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

