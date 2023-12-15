Parkside Investments LLC Buys 9,625 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYMB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

