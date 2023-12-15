Parkside Investments LLC Buys Shares of 311,500 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

