Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

