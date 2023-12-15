Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,924 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

