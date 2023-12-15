Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IAC worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IAC by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Stock Up 4.1 %

IAC stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

