Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $49,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

