Parkside Investments LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

APTV stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

