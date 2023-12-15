Parkside Investments LLC Sells 548 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,608.16 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,659.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,723.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,645.31.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

