Parkside Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Bunge Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 76,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

BG stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

