Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Parsons by 81.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Parsons by 37.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

