Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 20,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,663,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $93.45 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

