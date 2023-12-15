Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $201.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.42.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.