Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.86. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,097,007 shares traded.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,770,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,264.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

