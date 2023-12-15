Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.86. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,097,007 shares changing hands.

PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,388 shares of company stock worth $833,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

