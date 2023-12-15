PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,425 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

