PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 38,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,974,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 54.5% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

