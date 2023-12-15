PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

