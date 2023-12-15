PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.20 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.