PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) CFO Thomas C. Baker Sells 5,000 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $66.52 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

