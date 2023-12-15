Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

