PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

