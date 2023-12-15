Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.38. 346,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 661,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PERI. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 46.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 945,194 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Perion Network by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 4.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

