Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $475.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

