Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $37.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

