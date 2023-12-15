Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of PECO opened at $37.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
