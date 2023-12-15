Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.97

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 1420713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

