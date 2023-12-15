Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

