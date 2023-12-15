Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.550 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

