Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.