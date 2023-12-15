Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.