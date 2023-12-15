Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Photronics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 460,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

