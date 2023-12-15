Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Photronics Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.23.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

