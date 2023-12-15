Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $29.66

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $30.97. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 170,451 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLL. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after buying an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,563 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 219,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

