Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.11

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 1091192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

