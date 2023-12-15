Piper Sandler Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $257.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

Globant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $235.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $190.25. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $241.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Globant by 20.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Globant by 10.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 152,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

