Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,676,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 272,831 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $71,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 548,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

