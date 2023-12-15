Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 272,831 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $71,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 548,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,010. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.