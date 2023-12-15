POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,239,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,062 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

