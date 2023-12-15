Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.90

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.90 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 695632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Popular Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. Popular’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 642,694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 64.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

