PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

